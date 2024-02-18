Tripura man booked for selling CM-Jan Arogya Yojana free health card: Police

Agartala: Tripura police on Saturday said they have booked a person for allegedly illegally collecting details personal details of the people to enrol them under the recently launched Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY) which ensures free health insurance cover for each beneficiaries. (Representative Photo)

Police said that upon getting information they reached and suspended a camp in Agartala issuing beneficiary cards under the scheme held at a local club and arrested a man identified as one Babul Roy Chowdhury. Police said Chowdhury was charging Rs. 250 for each card.

In a step towards the health guarantee to every person in the state, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched the CM-JAY. Launched on the lines of PM-Jan Arogya Yojana, CM-JAY will provide coverage of Rs.5 lakhs to 415,000 families, including government employees.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Binoy Bhushan Das said, “The person is a general citizen and not from any authority. He had experiences of these services earlier, but he did the work illegally here.” A complaint has been filed as Chowdhury, he added.