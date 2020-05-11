Tripura man denied entry into his home by wife despite being tested negative for Covid-19

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 19:56 IST

Even after his Covid-19 test report came negative, a daily wager in Agartala, who arrived from Assam on late Sunday night, was refused entry into his own house by his wife.

Gobinda Debnath, 37, travelled in car for two days from Assam’s Silapathar to reach Agartala. After his arrival at Churaibari gate,the checkpost on Tripura-Assam border, he was put under quarantine for a day and he was tested for Covid-19. His tests came negative.

Gobinda lives with his wife and in-laws at a flat allotted to his mother-in-law under a housing scheme for the urban poor at Joynagar in Agartala.

Prior announcement of first lockdown in March, Gobinda went to meet his brother-in-law in Assam. As the lockdown extended for third time, he decided to come back to Agartala and accordingly, he booked a car that cost him Rs 30,000.

“ I was told by my wife not to enter my home. I guess my wife was under pressure from the other residents of our complex. What else can I say?” said Gobinda.

When asked, his wife Mampi Debnath told the reporters, “ I have a young daughter and an ailing mother at home. My husband came from Assam. I had asked him to stay there now. In this situation, I can’t allow him to stay here . I request him to come back after spending 14 days at a quarantine centre.”

According to West District Health Surveillance officer Dr. Sangeeta Chakraborty, people in the locality gathered to prevent Gobinda from entering into his flat while clearly not following social distancing norms.

“ Police even failed to convince the residents and seeing no way, Gobinda was taken to a quarantine centre near capital city,” said Dr. Chakraborty.