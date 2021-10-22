Tripura Muslim body alleges attacks on mosques, says attempt to malign govt

AGARTALA: The Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind) on Friday alleged that some mosques and minority habitations in parts of the state came under attack after the violence in Bangladesh and asked the state government to act against the miscreants.

The group also condemned the communal violence in Bangladesh and said miscreants were attempting to disturb the communal harmony in Tripura and malign the state government.

A delegation of the organisation submitted representations to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s office and the state director general of police, asking them to ensure steps are taken to stop the attacks and legal action taken against the persons behind the incidents.

“No person from the Hindu and Muslim communities in Tripura supports this kind of violence in Bangladesh. We have also protested against it,” the organisation’s president Mufti Tayebur Rahman told reporters at Gedu Miah mosque in Agartala on Friday evening.

He added that some mosques and residential areas of the minority community were attacked, mostly in parts of West, North and Gomati districts of Tripura.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said: “Our party workers, mainly from minority cell, are keeping a close watch everywhere to ensure such undesirable activities do not happen.”

CPM secretary Jitendra Chaudhury expressed hope that the state government takes proper steps to maintain peace.

Top Tripura police officers could not be contacted for their reaction to the group’s representation.