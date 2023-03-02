Tripura: NIA takes over probe in 2022 ambush on BSF party near Bangladesh border

The ambush on a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near Bangladesh border in Tripura in August last year that killed two was led by a commander of the banFront of Tripurned National Liberation a (NLFT), people familiar with the development said Thursday as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently took over the probe. The insurgents fled deep into the forest in neighboring Bangladesh after the ambush on the BSF party in Tripura. (Representative Image)

The insurgents had targeted the BSF patrolling party on August 19 in north Tripura from Bangladeshi side of the border after which they fled deep into the forest inside the neighbouring country.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently ordered a NIA probe into the ambush as the attack has international linkages, an official said.

In its first information report (FIR) filed on February 20, the federal anti terror probe agency has named a senior military commander of the banned outfit NLFT – 2nd Lieutenant Bikram Bahadur Jamatia alias Milan – and six others – Sergeant Chtrabanga Jamatia, Warrant Officer Ramnai Kolia, Sergeants Rangia Reanga and Kawla Kaipeng– and two others.

Head constable Girish Kumar of BSF had received four bullet injuries in the incident and he later succumbed in a hospital.

“A group of militants of NLFT led by Bikram Bahadur Jamatia carried out this incident. They were also aided by villagers of Rammuni Para and Mritujoy Para (near the border). The militants fired approximately six to eight rounds and five persons of BSF party fired 35 rounds (in retaliation),” according to NIA FIR.

The border guarding force enhanced vigil in the area and also sought assistance of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to take action against militants.

NLFT, banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), operates mainly in north Tripura and is said to be now headquartered in Bangladesh.

Officials said NIA is likely to approach Bangladeshi authorities to seek information about its cadres and persons involved in the attack.