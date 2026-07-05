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    Tripura police rescue 3 missing girls from Ahmedabad, man detained: Police

    In their preliminary probe, police found that the girls were lured with a job promise and taken to Ahmedabad via Kolkata from Agartala

    Published on: Jul 05, 2026 8:05 PM IST
    By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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    Tripura police on Friday detained a man and rescued three missing minor girls, aged 15 to 16, from Ahmedabad. Police said the girls are likely to be brought to Tripura on transit remand on Monday.

    Police said the three girls left their homes in Dhalai district with the man on May 29. (Representative Photo/iStock)
    Police said the three girls left their homes in Dhalai district with the man on May 29. (Representative Photo/iStock)

    “Our team of police reached Ahmedabad and the three minor girls were successfully rescued and the accused was arrested through coordination with Gujarat police. All the minor girls and the accused would be brought to Tripura after completing legal formalities and getting transit remand from the concerned court”, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

    Police said the three girls left their homes in Dhalai district with the man on May 29. Their parents filed a missing complaint at the police station the same day.

    Also Read:Tripura man held for killing his two minor children over domestic dispute: Police

    In their preliminary probe, police found that the girls were lured with a job promise and taken to Ahmedabad via Kolkata from Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.

    Police said they contacted Gujarat police after tracking the girls’ travel route and shared their details including photographs, boarding pass details with them.

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    Home/India News/Tripura Police Rescue 3 Missing Girls From Ahmedabad, Man Detained: Police
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