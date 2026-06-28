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    Tripura man held for killing his two minor children over domestic dispute: Police

    Police arrested a 34-year-old man in Tripura for allegedly beating his two children to death following an altercation at home.

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 4:00 PM IST
    By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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    A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his two minor children on Saturday following an altercation with his wife at a Bru resettlement camp in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said.

    A Tripura man was arrested for allegedly killing his two minor children at a Bru resettlement camp after a domestic dispute with his wife.
    A Tripura man was arrested for allegedly killing his two minor children at a Bru resettlement camp after a domestic dispute with his wife.

    Police identified the father as Lalchhuanawma Bru, a resident of Kananta Para in Ultachara, Dhalai district.

    “He was arrested on Saturday after his 32-year-old wife, Rontarung Reang, registered a complaint,” a police officer said.

    According to police officers, Lalchhuanawma was intoxicated when he returned home, following which an altercation broke out between the couple over not dressing up their children.

    Lalchhuanawma allegedly assaulted Reang and, when their 13-year-old daughter, Rishika Khakhomti Reang, tried to intervene, he picked up a wooden piece lying in the room and struck Rishika and her four-year-old brother, Prishsmaiha Molsoy Reang, on their heads. The children bled to death, the complaint said.

    On the basis of the complaint, Gandacherra police registered a case against Lalchhuanawma under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

    More than 32,000 Bru migrants came to Tripura after fleeing ethnic clashes in the Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram in 1997. After more than two decades, a quadripartite agreement was signed in 2020 between the Centre, the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, and the Bru migrants, allowing them to resettle permanently in Tripura.

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    Home/India News/Tripura Man Held For Killing His Two Minor Children Over Domestic Dispute: Police
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