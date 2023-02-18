Tripura records turnout of nearly 88% in elections

Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 87.63% during elections for the 60-member assembly on Thursday, the Election Commission said on Friday.

In 2018, the voter turnout stood at 89.38%.

While Manu, a Scheduled Tribe-reserved constituency, recorded the highest turnout of 92.09%, chief minister Manik Saha’s constituency, Town Bordowali, saw the lowest turnout of 79.94%.

“An average of 87.63% polling was recorded in the assembly elections, which went till 8.30 or 9pm on Thursday. The figure excluded the number of polled postal ballots,” additional chief electoral officer Subhasish Bandhopadhyay told PTI. “All the polled EVMs (electronic voting machines) were kept in 36 strong rooms where tight security arrangements have been made, besides round-the-clock CCTV surveillance,” he added.

The female voter turnout was 89.17% while the male turnout was 86.12%. The third gender saw a turnout of 67.74%.

Several constituencies like Pratapgarh, Majlishpur, Bamutia, Mohanpur, Suryamaninagar in West district, Kamalasagar, Nalchar in Sepahijala district, Khowai in Khowai district and Sabroom, Belonia, Santirbazar, Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari, Manu in South district witnessed a turnout of over 90%. The results will be declared on March 2.