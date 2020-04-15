e-paper
Tripura requests BSF to install full-body sanitiser machine at Covid-19 care facility

Tripura requests BSF to install full-body sanitiser machine at Covid-19 care facility

A senior state police officer had devised a 360-degree full-body sanitisation unit with the help of YouTube to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The unit has one motor, few pipings and agricultural sprayers, a solution of diluted sodium hypochlorite.

Apr 15, 2020
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
An employee from a disinfection service company wearing a protective face mask and gloves sanitises the corridors of Benghazi Medical Center following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Benghazi, Libya.
An employee from a disinfection service company wearing a protective face mask and gloves sanitises the corridors of Benghazi Medical Center following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Benghazi, Libya.(Reuters Photo )
         

Tripura has requested the Border Security Force (BSF) to install a full body sanitiser machine at the state-run Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, which is a dedicated Covid-19 care facility.

Dr Debasish Basu, Tripura’s health secretary, in his letter to BSF’s Tripura Frontier inspector general Solomon Kumar Minz said the machine will be useful to sanitise people, who visit the hospital.

“ ....RUMSHA Hydro-Pneumatic Surface Disinfectant Machine & RUMSHA 2 Sec-360° Full Body Sanitizer… maybe quite useful for sanitizing persons accessing hospital complexes, vulnerable areas/ zones of hospitals & for sanitizing ambulances transporting suspected COVID-19 patients as well,” Basu wrote on April 13.

It was fabricated by BSF, Udaipur headquarters, in Gomati district of the state.

“ ...the BSF may kindly take the initiative for installation of the disinfectant machines initially at the AGMC & GBP Hospital, Agt, the leading Covid-19 Care facility in the State as would immensely help the hospital administration to cope up with the challenges confronting it for keeping its premises & facilities sanitized,” Basu said.

The state has two Covid-19 patients and one of whom has recovered.

A senior state police officer had devised a 360-degree full-body sanitisation unit with the help of YouTube to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The unit has one motor, few pipings and agricultural sprayers, a solution of diluted sodium hypochlorite.

Kiran Kumar, superintendent of police of Khowai district, said a similar unit was installed at AIIMS and other states including Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur, Chandigarh and Rajasthan.

Kumar said it took only 11 hours to prepare the unit with the help of some plumbers at a cost of Rs 15,000.

