Tripura: Special police officer suspended for violating model code of conduct

Agartala: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday suspended a Special Police Officer (SPO) posted at the Sidhai police station in Tripura West district allegedly for violating the model code of conduct (MCC), officials said. (Representative Photo)

According to the officials, the SPO, identified as Suman Hossain, was suspended for participating in a political event at Mohanpur in Tripura West.

According to a press statement issued from the office of the chief electoral officer, the superintendent of police of West district Dr Kiran Kumar issued a temporary suspension order against Hossain on Thursday based on an investigation report by the Mohanpur sub-divisional police officer.

“ ... allegation raised against Suman Hossain of directly attending an event of a political party on 28-03-2024 at Rangamura area, adjacent to 2/30 polling station under Mohanpur Assembly constituency has been proved. Suman Hossain was temporarily suspended from his service for violation of the model code of conduct”, said a senior official from the chief electoral officer officer.

The SPOs were inducted to help the regular police force in 2001 to combat insurgency. Currently, they are deployed to maintain law and order in the region.

A total of 3,350 polling stations, including 1,686 in the West constituency and 1,664 in the East constituency, would be set up across the state for the polls, said officials. An additional polling station at Laugang in the South district will also be set up for the Bru voters.

Seventy companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already deployed across the state to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful Lok Sabha polls.

The two Lok Sabha seats – West and East constituencies – will go to polls on April 19 and 26, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.