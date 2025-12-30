Tripura student Anjel Chakma’s death: Cops say no evidence of racial abuse, PIL in Supreme Court | Top developments

A 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma, who was critically injured in an alleged racist canteen fight in Dehradun on December 9, died during treatment on December 26 after 17 days in hospital. Anjel Chakma, a resident of Agartala who was pursuing MBA in Uttarakhand died during treatment on December 26.(HT_PRINT)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday expressed grief over Anjel Chakma’s death and said strict punishment must be ensured for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Saha said he had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami soon after receiving information about the incident.

“It is very sad the way Tripura's Angel was killed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. As soon as I got the information, I spoke to Uttarakhand CM Dhami, who condemned the incident. He informed that five people have been arrested in the case. I told him that the five arrested must be given strict punishment under the law. Tripura and Uttarakhand governments have given ex-gratia amounts of ₹5 lakhs and around 4 lakhs, respectively, to the family of the deceased,” Saha said.

Here are the latest developments in the case:

• Dehradun Police said their investigation so far has found no evidence of racial abuse or racially motivated violence in the killing of Anjel Chakma.

• Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the assault occurred after tempers flared when Chakma objected to some “banter” among a group of youths who had come to a liquor shop, PTI reported.

• The SSP said that between December 9 and December 26, no complaints of racial abuse were raised during interactions with the police, and the FIR does not mention any allegation of racial bias.

• Giving details of the incident in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, police said a birthday party was hosted on December 9 by one of the accused, Suraj Khwas, a resident of Manipur.

• Two groups — one including Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma, and the other comprising six people — were involved in a heated argument that escalated into violence.

• Police said some remarks during the gathering were found offensive by the victim’s side, leading to a dispute and a physical fight in which Anjel Chakma and his brother were injured.

• Anjel Chakma later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SSP said.

• The victim’s father, a BSF jawan currently posted in Manipur, has alleged that Anjel was brutally attacked while trying to defend his brother, who was allegedly subjected to racial slurs and called “Chinese”.

• The family has demanded capital punishment or at least life imprisonment for all the accused.

• Having secured a job at a French multinational company through campus placement, Anjel Chakma had asked his father to take voluntary retirement and rest after years of hard work, his family said.

• Anjel’s maternal uncle, Momen Chakma, told NDTV that he was a bright student from childhood who wanted to shoulder family responsibilities and support them financially, including funding his brother Michael’s higher studies.

• “He knew the struggles his family faced and wanted to do something for them. Now everything is shattered and the whole family is seeking justice,” Momen said.

• A public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking judicial intervention to address what it calls a continuing constitutional failure to prevent racial discrimination and violence against citizens from the northeastern states and other frontier regions.

• The plea, filed on December 28, seeks enforcement of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and (g), and 21 of the Constitution, in the backdrop of Anjel Chakma’s death.