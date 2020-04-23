Tripura villagers clash with Mizoram police, security tightened at inter-state border

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:18 IST

After a clash between few villagers and Mizoram Police along the Tripura-Mizoram border, the Tripura Police has tightened security and deployed large contingents of TSR jawans to avert any further tension.

While the police declined to name the cause of the clash, the matter is under investigation.

Two FIRs have been lodged on both sides of the inter-state boundary on the issue so far. Tripura Police arrested three villagers in connection with the case; they were later released by a local court.

“An FIR was lodged at West Phaileng police station in Mizoram, claiming that two Mizoram police personnel were assaulted by some locals of Kanpui village on April 18. The village falls inside Tripura. We arrested three persons the subsequent day. One of them fled during a routine medical check-up in hospital. The rest two were released on bail after they were forwarded in the court on April 20,” said superintendent of police of North district Bhanupada Chakraborty. The third accused is still absconding.

Kanpui village, located in Jampui Hills is around 200 kilometres from Agartala. It falls within Tripura’s North district.

An abandoned house was burnt on April 20 night by some unknown miscreants.

The officials said that no untoward incident has occurred so far, as security has been tightened along the inter-state boundary. “The situation is under control. No clash has been reported,” Chakraborty said.