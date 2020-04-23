e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura villagers clash with Mizoram police, security tightened at inter-state border

Tripura villagers clash with Mizoram police, security tightened at inter-state border

Two FIRs have been lodged on both sides of the inter-state boundary on the issue so far. The police declined to reveal the cause of the clash.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:18 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura Police arrested three villagers in connection with the case
Tripura Police arrested three villagers in connection with the case(Representative Photo/HT)
         

After a clash between few villagers and Mizoram Police along the Tripura-Mizoram border, the Tripura Police has tightened security and deployed large contingents of TSR jawans to avert any further tension.

While the police declined to name the cause of the clash, the matter is under investigation.

Two FIRs have been lodged on both sides of the inter-state boundary on the issue so far. Tripura Police arrested three villagers in connection with the case; they were later released by a local court.

“An FIR was lodged at West Phaileng police station in Mizoram, claiming that two Mizoram police personnel were assaulted by some locals of Kanpui village on April 18. The village falls inside Tripura. We arrested three persons the subsequent day. One of them fled during a routine medical check-up in hospital. The rest two were released on bail after they were forwarded in the court on April 20,” said superintendent of police of North district Bhanupada Chakraborty. The third accused is still absconding.

Kanpui village, located in Jampui Hills is around 200 kilometres from Agartala. It falls within Tripura’s North district.

An abandoned house was burnt on April 20 night by some unknown miscreants.

The officials said that no untoward incident has occurred so far, as security has been tightened along the inter-state boundary. “The situation is under control. No clash has been reported,” Chakraborty said.

tags
top news
Number of Covid-19 cases breach 21,000-mark in India, fatalities at 681
Number of Covid-19 cases breach 21,000-mark in India, fatalities at 681
Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has tested for Covid-19, says his lawyer
Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has tested for Covid-19, says his lawyer
Trump signs ‘very powerful order’, suspends issue of new green cards for 60 days
Trump signs ‘very powerful order’, suspends issue of new green cards for 60 days
LIVE: 21,393 infected by Covid-19 in India, death toll reaches 681
LIVE: 21,393 infected by Covid-19 in India, death toll reaches 681
WhatsApp extends group call limit to 8 people: Here’s how to get it
WhatsApp extends group call limit to 8 people: Here’s how to get it
First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi
First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi
Cars parked, industries shut: NASA says India’s pollution lowest in 20 years
Cars parked, industries shut: NASA says India’s pollution lowest in 20 years
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news