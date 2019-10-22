Trouble in Tripura CPM, 15 district council members move against their chief

india

In signs of trouble within the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 15 members of Tripura Tribal areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Monday sought to move a vote of no-confidence against the chief executive member Radhacharan Debbarma, who is from the same party, stating that the Council had failed to fulfil people’s needs.

In a signed letter, the fifteen ADC members wrote, “a meeting of the District Council, TTAADC, may kindly be convened for removal of members of the existing executive committee of the TTAADC on a vote of no-confidence under sub-Rule (1)of Rule 159 of the TTAADC (Constitution, Election and Conduct of Business)Rules, 1985.”

“The existing Executive Committee, TTAADC fails to fulfil the minimum needs of the people living in TTAADC areas,” said the letter that was given to secretary of the ADC. The copy of the letter was also forwarded to Governor Ramesh Bais and chairman of TTAADC Ranjit Debbarma.

CPM leader Rakhal Majumder, in a press communiqué, said that the BJP-IPFT government was trying to halt the activities of the ADC administration. The BJP, with the intention to take control of the ADC , is involved in the conspiracy and they are believed to have lured few ADC members

The fifteen members who signed the letter include Pratiram Tripura, Joy Bahadur Jamatia, Sanatanu Jamatia, Birendra Reang, Paresh Chandra Sarkar, Dhananjoy Debbarma, madhumati Debbarma, Matilal Suklabaidya, Gurupada Debbarma, Sanjib Marak, S Mog, Khagendra G Reang, Sandhya Rani Chakma, Joykishore Jamatia and Badarbum Halam.

The polls to 28-member strong ADC are scheduled in 2020. The CPM won all the seats in 2015 ADC polls.

