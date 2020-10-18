e-paper
Home / India News / TRP scam: Republic disclosing confidential communications, misrepresenting them, alleges BARC India

TRP scam: Republic disclosing confidential communications, misrepresenting them, alleges BARC India

BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation, it said.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case accused Vinay Tripathi being produced at Esplanade court.
Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case accused Vinay Tripathi being produced at Esplanade court.(PTI)
         

In the ongoing TRP scam where three channels have been accused of manipulation their television rating point, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Sunday expressed its disappointment with Republic Network for “disclosing their private & confidential communication” and “misrepresenting the same”. Issuing a statement, it said, “BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency, BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network,”

 

The Mumbai Police had claimed three channels, including Republic Media Network, were allegedly influencing TRP numbers. The channel has strongly denied the allegations.

The complaint against TRP manipulation was filed by Hansa Services Private Limited, which is a contractor of BARC. Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, arrested a former executive of Hansa Research as well.

The Republic Network meanwhile has revealed an email from BARC where BARC apparently did not allege any malpractice against Republic.

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
