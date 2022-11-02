TRS, BJP clash mar last day of Munugode poll campaign

Clashes between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party marred the last day of electioneering on Tuesday in Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

At Palivela village of Munugode block, the TRS cadre attacked the campaign vehicle of former minister and BJP legislator Eatala Rajender with stones and sticks, causing injuries to the MLA’s gunman.

In retaliation, the BJP workers pelted stones at the TRS workers, who were going to attend a rally addressed by the party working president and state minister K T Rama Rao (KTR). The police intervened and dispersed the warring party cadres using force.

Both the TRS and BJP leaders traded charges against each other for the violence. “The unprovoked attack on Rajender’s vehicle is an indication of the height of frustration of the TRS leaders, who have sensed the defeat well before polling,” state BJP president Bandi Sanjay said.

KTR meanwhile appealed to the TRS workers to not get provoked by the BJP attacks. “People have made up their mind to teach a lesson to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Let us maintain restraint,” he said.

Meanwhile, facing a tough fight from the TRS and the BJP, Telangana Congress made a last-ditch effort to attract voters in Munugode on Tuesday. The party held a rally of women at Munugode and appealed to them to vote its candidate Palwai Sravanthi, the only woman candidate in the fray.

Addressing the rally, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said Sravanthi was the true daughter of Munugode and it would not be a good omen for the state if she gets dejected. “If Sravanti wins this election, MLA tickets will be given to 15 more women in the next election and four women will be given ministerial posts when the Congress government is formed,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said that all arrangements were in place for the by-poll in Munugode on November 3. He said the Election Commission had banned all types of campaign including on social media platforms, digital channels and even in the form of bulk SMS on mobile phones, after 6 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON