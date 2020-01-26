TRS sweeps Telangana municipal polls

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 06:02 IST

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday swept the municipal elections in the state, winning 107 out of 120 municipalities and seven out of nine municipal corporations, polling for which was held on January 22.

The Congress stood second by winning only four municipalities followed by the BJP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen winning two municipalities each. In two other municipalities falling under erstwhile combined Mahabubnagar district, TRS rebels, who contested under the banner of All India Forward Block, registered victory but former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, who fielded these rebels, announced that they still belonged to the TRS.

“It is an unprecedented mandate in the history of the country. I had seen massive waves in the elections in the past like that of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and N T Rama Rao. But this kind of wave has never been witnessed,” chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. BJP state president K Laxman said, “The ruling party spent huge money to lure voters and won the elections.”

Telangana PCC working president A Revanth Reddy said: “The Congress will not get disheartened by the defeat. It will bounce back in the next elections.”