Home / India News / TRS sweeps Telangana municipal polls

TRS sweeps Telangana municipal polls

The Congress stood second by winning only four municipalities followed by the BJP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen winning two municipalities each.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 06:02 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
TRS workers celebrate their win in municipal elections in Hyderabad, Telangana.
TRS workers celebrate their win in municipal elections in Hyderabad, Telangana.(PTI)
         

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday swept the municipal elections in the state, winning 107 out of 120 municipalities and seven out of nine municipal corporations, polling for which was held on January 22.

The Congress stood second by winning only four municipalities followed by the BJP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen winning two municipalities each. In two other municipalities falling under erstwhile combined Mahabubnagar district, TRS rebels, who contested under the banner of All India Forward Block, registered victory but former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, who fielded these rebels, announced that they still belonged to the TRS.

“It is an unprecedented mandate in the history of the country. I had seen massive waves in the elections in the past like that of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and N T Rama Rao. But this kind of wave has never been witnessed,” chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. BJP state president K Laxman said, “The ruling party spent huge money to lure voters and won the elections.”

Telangana PCC working president A Revanth Reddy said: “The Congress will not get disheartened by the defeat. It will bounce back in the next elections.”

India’s military might, cultural heritage to be on display at Rajpath today
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
India plans 5,000-km range ballistic missile
India issues advisory against travel to China as Coronavirus scare peaks
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
Republic at 70: ‘Policy of controls takes away creative genius of people’, by GD Birla
