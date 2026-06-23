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Truck falls in river as bridge collapses in Himachal's Kinnaur, driver narrowly escapes: Video

The incident took place near Urni Dhank between Reckong Peo and Tapri on National Highway 5 when a 10-tyre truck loaded with sand was crossing the bridge.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 08:41 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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An iron bridge collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and a truck crossing it fell into the Sutlej river even as the driver escaped with minor injuries. The dramatic incident was caught on camera.

The bailey bridge that collapsed on National Highway-5 near Urni Dhank in Kinnaur district when a gravel-laden truck was crossing it on Tuesday morning.(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place on Tuesday near Urni Dhank between Reckong Peo and Tapri on National Highway 5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet Road) when a 10-tyre dumper truck loaded with sand was crossing the 190-foot-long bridge, according to PTI.

The traffic on the key route connecting Kinnaur with Lahaul and Spiti was disrupted following the collapse.

Also Read | Woman killed as bridge declared unsafe collapses in north Delhi; probe ordered

Bridge collapsed, truck plunged into river

Officials said the bridge gave way when the truck was about to reach the other side. They added that the vehicle was overloaded.

Urni Dhank is considered one of the most landslide-prone stretches in the region and is frequently blocked due to landslides and the fall of heavy debris and rocks from surrounding mountains. To ensure connectivity, an alternative route was created in 2016 with the construction of the bailey bridge.

Officials said work on a tunnel is also underway to provide a permanent solution for the vulnerable stretch and minimise the impact of natural disasters on traffic movement in the future.

Designated load exceeded: Executive engineer

Executive Engineer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Rampur Division, K L Suman said the bridge was being regularly monitored and maintained, and repairs had been carried out as recently as June 5.

According to Suman, the bailey bridge had a designated load capacity of 28 tonnes, while the 10-tyre dumper involved in the accident might have been carrying a load exceeding the prescribed limit.

He said the exact cause of the bridge collapse would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

A team comprising police personnel and technical experts is investigating the matter.

Suman further said that despite the incident, traffic on National Highway 5 had not been completely disrupted, as the old route was immediately restored.

 
bridge collapse himachal pradesh kinnaur district
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Home / India News / Truck falls in river as bridge collapses in Himachal's Kinnaur, driver narrowly escapes: Video
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