Truck falls in river as bridge collapses in Himachal's Kinnaur, driver narrowly escapes: Video

An iron bridge collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and a truck crossing it fell into the Sutlej river even as the driver escaped with minor injuries. The dramatic incident was caught on camera.

The bailey bridge that collapsed on National Highway-5 near Urni Dhank in Kinnaur district when a gravel-laden truck was crossing it on Tuesday morning.(HT_PRINT)

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The incident took place on Tuesday near Urni Dhank between Reckong Peo and Tapri on National Highway 5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet Road) when a 10-tyre dumper truck loaded with sand was crossing the 190-foot-long bridge, according to PTI.

The traffic on the key route connecting Kinnaur with Lahaul and Spiti was disrupted following the collapse.

Also Read | Woman killed as bridge declared unsafe collapses in north Delhi; probe ordered

Bridge collapsed, truck plunged into river

Officials said the bridge gave way when the truck was about to reach the other side. They added that the vehicle was overloaded.

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{{^usCountry}} The road serves as a key link between Kinnaur district and Lahaul and Spiti. Following the collapse, vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time, causing inconvenience to commuters. Authorities diverted vehicles through alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The road serves as a key link between Kinnaur district and Lahaul and Spiti. Following the collapse, vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time, causing inconvenience to commuters. Authorities diverted vehicles through alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SP Sushil Sharma said a police team led by the Tapri SHO rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, according to news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP Sushil Sharma said a police team led by the Tapri SHO rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, according to news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Exposed rods, damaged pillars spark fear of another bridge collapse in Bihar: Video Truck driver rescued, taken to hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Exposed rods, damaged pillars spark fear of another bridge collapse in Bihar: Video Truck driver rescued, taken to hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The truck driver was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The truck driver was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Kinnaur administration has instructed National Highway authorities to restore the bridge at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kinnaur administration has instructed National Highway authorities to restore the bridge at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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Urni Dhank is considered one of the most landslide-prone stretches in the region and is frequently blocked due to landslides and the fall of heavy debris and rocks from surrounding mountains. To ensure connectivity, an alternative route was created in 2016 with the construction of the bailey bridge.

Officials said work on a tunnel is also underway to provide a permanent solution for the vulnerable stretch and minimise the impact of natural disasters on traffic movement in the future.

Designated load exceeded: Executive engineer

Executive Engineer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Rampur Division, K L Suman said the bridge was being regularly monitored and maintained, and repairs had been carried out as recently as June 5.

According to Suman, the bailey bridge had a designated load capacity of 28 tonnes, while the 10-tyre dumper involved in the accident might have been carrying a load exceeding the prescribed limit.

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He said the exact cause of the bridge collapse would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

A team comprising police personnel and technical experts is investigating the matter.

Suman further said that despite the incident, traffic on National Highway 5 had not been completely disrupted, as the old route was immediately restored.

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