Exposed rods, damaged pillars spark fear of another bridge collapse in Bihar: Video

The poor state of the bridge has raised alarm among local residents. The key bridge over Falgu river connects Gaya to places in the East, including Rajgir and Nawada.

A video shared by the news agency showed wide deep cracks between concrete slaps, with rusted iron rods protruding from beneath. Parts of the bridge seemed to be in dilapidated state with damaged corners, exposing the poor construction quality.

The Keni bridge in Gaya, built at a cost of ₹64 crore, is on the verge of collapse, with visuals showing exposed iron rods and damaged pillars, according to PTI.

Weeks after a portion of Vikramshila bridge over Ganga river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur, the deteriorating condition of another bridge in Gaya district has raised alarm.

Local MLA from Gaya, Prem Kumar, said an intimation has been sent to the Road Construction Department and an inspection of bridges have begun across the state, The Times of India reported.

“In this regard, the Road Construction Department has been informed. The department has initiated an inquiry and is conducting inspections of all bridges across the state. Their current condition and structural lifespan are being assessed, while complaints are also being received from various districts," Kumar reportedly said.

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Falling bridges in Bihar Earlier this month, a slab between two pillars of the Vikramshila Setu, that connects the Purvanchal region to Seemanchal, collapsed in Bhagalpur.

The collapse on May 4 preceded after an expansion joint first subsided, following which a slab plunged into the Ganga a day after.

Though there were no reported injuries, the traffic movement in the area remain diverted.

In a fresh case, several pillars of a bridge over Sakri river at Dariyapur in Nalanda district collapsed on Friday, according to PTI.

The bridge, constructed around 10 years ago, connects the eastern part of Nalanda district with the western region of Sheikhpura.

Officials said vehicular movement on the bridge has been completely stopped, and a team of technical experts is investigating the incident, including the quality of construction materials used.