Speeding car kills delivery rider in Gurugram; body brought back from Bihar for autopsy

Gurugram: A 27-year-old delivery rider was killed after a speeding car traveling in the wrong direction hit his two-wheeler in Sushant Lok Phase-I, police said on Thursday. A police officer said that on the complaint of Sahni’s father, an FIR was registered against the car driver (Photo for representation)

Officials said the victim’s family took the body to Bihar on the night of May 18 without informing the police. The family was asked to return immediately with the body for an autopsy, which was performed on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Govardhan Sahni, who hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and lived in Gurugram.

Police said the incident took place around 1am on May 9 when Sahni was delivering an order to a customer in Sushant Lok in Sector 43 when a Maruti Swift, with Delhi registration, entered the one-way road from the wrong direction and rammed his e-scooter. The driver fled after abandoning the car at the spot.

Investigators said Sahni was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 44 by passersby.

Sahni sustained a severe head injury, which resulted in him entering a comatose state and was put on ventilator support .

A police officer said that on the complaint of Sahni’s father, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Sushant Lok police station on May 11.

“However, Sahni succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on May 18. The family clandestinely took the body to Bihar for cremation without alerting the police,” the officer said.

According to investigators, the family was contacted when police found out that Sahni had died. However, the family had already reached Bihar. They were asked to return immediately with the body, after which they reached Gurugram on Wednesday night, officials said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said an autopsy was carried out on Thursday after which the body was formally handed over to the family. “Further investigation is ongoing. The car driver will be arrested soon. Sahni’s family shifted him to a private hospital in Delhi without informing the doctors about the police case. Thus, no timely intimation was received about the death,” he added.