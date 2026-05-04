Bhagalpur bridge scare: Slab falls from Vikramshila Setu into Ganga River; no injuries, route diverted

A slab located between two pillars of the Vikramshila Setu, a long bridge spanning the Ganges River that connects the Purvanchal region to Seemanchal, suddenly collapsed in Bhagalpur. Bihar RCD engineers had inspected the pillars of Vikramshila Setu few weeks back (HT_PRINT)

Fortunately, there were no casualties in this accident.

Upon receiving news of the incident, District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary, SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav, Sadar SDM Vikas Kumar, City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, and Traffic DSP Sanjay Kumar rushed to the scene.

They have halted traffic movement in the area and diverted the route; people present at the site are being persuaded to leave and are being safely evacuated.

Currently, the Vikramshila Setu, which serves as a vital link between Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, remains completely closed to traffic.

Reports suggest that late in the evening, a 10-inch expansion joint first subsided; subsequently, late at night, a slab near pier number 133 suddenly gave way and plunged into the Ganges River.

DM Naval Kishore Choudhary speaking to reporters, said, "Around 12:35 in the night, a slab started sinking near pillar number 133. Due to the presence of mind of our local officer and SHO, people were evacuated from there. As soon as people were evacuated, within 15 minutes, a slab fell into the river Ganga. There was no vehicle on that slab. The bridge has been sealed from the Bhagalpur and Navgachhiya sides. Traffic has been stopped. We cannot start the alternative route at night. Those who want to come to Bhagalpur can come from the Munger side. We are looking for an alternative arrangement."

The incident caused a state of panic in the area. The accident occurred at a time when a long queue of vehicles had formed on the Vikramshila Setu; however, due to the alertness of the police, a potentially major disaster was narrowly averted. As of now, the Vikramshila Setu has been sealed off from both the Naugachhia and Bhagalpur ends.

It is worth noting that hundreds of thousands of people commute across the Vikramshila Setu daily, with a traffic volume exceeding 30,000 vehicles. The Vikramshila Setu connects Bhagalpur to 16 districts, including those in the Seemanchal region.

The bridge was constructed during the tenure of the then Chief Minister, Rabri Devi. Recurring gaps in the bridge's expansion joints had previously raised various questions regarding its structural integrity.

Just a few days prior, reports had surfaced regarding damage to the bridge's bearings; however, the administration had refuted these claims, stating that the bridge posed no safety risks of any kind.