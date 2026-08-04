‘True face exposed’: Opposition slams BJP after Brij Bhushan Singh cleared in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Opposition leaders launched a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and ex-party MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court acquitted him and co-accused, secretary Vinod Tomar, on Monday in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

Several opposition leaders launched scathing attacks on the BJP following former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal. (File Photo/PTI)

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Singh was acquitted by the court in the high-profile sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.

Also Read | Delhi court clears Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers

Opposition leaders react to Brij Bhushan's acquittal

Several opposition leaders launched scathing attacks on the BJP following Singh's acquittal.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, “On one hand they say that they are with the young generation, they talk about women empowerment, women reservation, and on the other hand they do this.”

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{{^usCountry}} Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the process of justice should be allowed to function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the process of justice should be allowed to function. {{/usCountry}}

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"I don't want to comment on court judgments... The important thing is that the process of justice should be allowed to function. Accusations are made and consequences follow, but justice must be seen doing its course," he said.

"If an appeal is filed, we will have to see what the next stage produces. If there is no appeal, then certainly he should be treated as someone who has been honourably discharged. I don't think we should right now pass judgements on an ongoing judicial matter," the senior Congress leader added.

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Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, attacking the BJP, said that “true face” of the party has been exposed.

"A blind system of law is operating in our country. Following the allegations made by the female wrestlers who brought pride to our nation, Brij Bhushan should have been immediately apprehended and taught a harsh lesson. But it is our misfortune that a deaf, mute, and blind government sits in power. The true face of the BJP is unfortunately right before all of us," he told news agency PTI.

"There has been a severe decline in the respect for women, the dignity of the nation, and the honour that our athletes deserve. As a citizen of India, I am deeply hurt by this decision, and I stand firmly with all our sisters and athletes," the leader added.

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Sapkal drew a parallel between international athletic competitions taking place on one hand, while on the other, the dignity of the athletes who brought pride to the nation “has been violated.”

"Instead of justice, the perpetrator has been given a medal of acquittal around his neck. This country will never forgive you," he added.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “Those who have been teaching us about culture and language for the last ten days, telling us what is civilization and what is not, should first be asked: Which civilization do they themselves belong to?”

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‘We have not lost hope’: Phogat

After the Delhi court's acquittal of Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinesh Phogat took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that the women wrestlers who had filed a sexual harassment case will appeal against the court's decision.

"From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan," Phogat posted.

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers," she added.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Phogat said.

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Also Read | 'If even one allegation was proved...': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts after acquittal in wrestlers' sexual harassment

Brij Bhushan says 'never considered myself criminal'

Following the acquittal, Brij Bhushan alleged that the case was a "lie" and a "conspiracy."

"I never considered myself a criminal. Not on the first day, nor in between. Because I was looking at myself, and what my belief was back then, is what is here before me today. This was a lie, a well-thought-out conspiracy, in which several political parties of the country became involved," he told news agency ANI.

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"This had stopped being a players' movement and had become an opposition movement. Today, I have received a clean chit from the judiciary. I was not in much tension then, and I am not now," he added.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat says she’s among Brij Bhushan Singh victims who filed sexual harassment complaint

What was the case about

The case stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. At the time, wrestlers had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar. Furthermore, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per ANI.

After the in-camera proceedings of the trial spanned over two years, the court concluded final arguments on July 2, 2026.

(with inputs from agencies)