‘True leaders are aware of strengths, weakness’

Effective leadership comes from using one’s strengths to support others, while also knowing when to seek assistance in areas of weakness, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Sunday. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and attorney general of India R Venkataramani during the 32nd convocation of the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI)

While addressing the graduating students at the 32nd Convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Chandrachud highlighted the importance of self-awareness, patient decision-making, and empathy in leadership.

He emphasised that the true leaders are aware of their strengths as well as limitations. “Effective leadership comes from using one’s strengths to support others, while also knowing when to seek assistance in areas of weakness,” he said.

In addressing the process of decision-making, he acknowledged the inherent uncertainty involved and advised the students to embrace it rather than fear it. “In times of uncertainty, your character is shaped. The decisions you make will have a lasting impact on your future, so face these moments with patience and humility,” he remarked.

Chandrachud also spoke on the growing trend of short-term gratification, linking it to the fast-paced changes in society, the influence of social media, and the rush to address complex issues swiftly. He cautioned against rushing decisions and underscored the importance of considering long-term consequences. “Rushed decisions not only take a toll on mental health but are also unlikely to lead to sustainable positive changes,” he said, adding that this advice is particularly relevant to those entering the legal profession.

He also pointed out the need for compassion in the legal profession. Drawing from his 24 years as a judge, CJI Chandrachud emphasised the importance of lawyers embodying the voices of their clients. “In court, we don’t just argue on behalf of our clients, we argue as them. While we return to our own selves after the case, in the moments that matter most, we must be their voice and their advocate,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud also took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment and expansion of NLSIU’s core academic block, which will be known as the JSW Academic Block. The new structure is set to include modern lecture halls, research spaces, and faculty offices. This transformation is supported by a significant contribution from the JSW Group and is part of the broader initiative to upgrade the university’s academic infrastructure.

(With PTI inputs)