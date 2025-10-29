Trump clubs ‘killer’ compliment for PM Modi with praise for Pak's Sharif-Munir, but hints at imminent deal with India

US President Donald Trump listed several more adjectives in his ongoing praise of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this time also added a hint that a trade deal is imminent, speaking in South Korea on Wednesday, October 29. President Donald Trump during a dinner event in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

In the same breath, though, he listed Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as “great guy(s)” too, repeating his claim that he got India and Pakistan to “stop fighting” by threatening them with trade barriers.

Speaking at a conclave in Gyeongju, South Korea, he lavished praise on the Indian PM, saying that Modi may be the "nicest-looking guy" and looks "like a father": "But he is a killer, tough as hell!”

He described Asim Munir as “a fighter” too, following up on his earlier description of him as “my favourite Field Marshal”.

Trump says ‘doing a deal’, also ‘recounts’ truce claim Trump said all this while reiterating his disputed claim of personally averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan in May, when Delhi took military action against terror bases after an attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship,” he said from the dais, sending a positive signal amid ongoing negotiations at a time when India is facing a massive 50% US tariffs, half of that described by Trump as penalty for buying oil from, Russia despite the Ukraine war.

Trump recently claimed Modi promised to stop the Russian oil deals, a claim India neither confirmed nor denied even as Indian firms cut back on purchases from Russia.

On Wednesday, Trump further said, “Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And I know them all.”

He went on to say he had read that “seven planes were shot down” — another unproven claim about the India-Pakistan military duel.

"These are two nuclear nations. And they were really going at it," Trump said, claiming, “And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, 'We can't make a trade deal with you.' [He said] 'No, no, we must make a trade deal.' I said, 'No, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it.' And then I called Pakistan and said, 'We're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India.' They said, 'No, no, you should let us fight.' They both said that. They're strong people," he said.

That's when he turned to his descriptions of the Indian leader: "Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He looks like you'd like to have your father, but he's a killer. He's tough as hell. 'No, we will fight,' [PM Modi said]. I said, ‘Whoa, this is the same man that I know!’," he added.

He claimed further: "After literally two days, they called up and they said, ‘We understand.' And they stopped fighting. How is that? Isn't that amazing? Now, do you think (Joe) Biden would have done that? I don't think so," he concluded, taking a dig at the previous US President.

India's consistent stand Trump's comments on India's Operation Sindoor have consistently got a stern but measured Indian rection. The Modi government has refuted Trump's claims and said the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally.

Pakistan has been more than happy with Trump's claims, even humouring him with a Nobel Peace Prize “nomination”, something Trump reportedly wants from India too.

Modi has personally kept a measured tone on these issues, preferring to speak of more “self-reliance” for India in the face of tariffs, but not expressly getting into an argument. In fact, Trump and he continue to signal bonhomie with social media exchanges, phone calls, and even a gift recently from Trump — a picture of the two with a handwritten message from the US President, “Prime Minister, you are great.”

Congress ‘dares’ PM Modi India's chief opposition Congress has attacked Modi over his “silence”.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday again dared Modi to directly confront the US President's claims: “If he has the courage, he will say here that ‘Donald Trump is a liar’.”

Congress's comms in-charge Jairam Ramesh alleged that United Trump is "putting pressure" on PM Modi by repeatedly claiming that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"When there was a debate in the parliament, we demanded a discussion on this, but the PM said nothing... For national interest, we are raising these questions," Ramesh told ANI, saying that trump has made the claim “at least 56 times”.

He also criticised the BJP-ruled Centre for the time being taken for a trade deal: "Our diplomacy has completely failed. President Donald Trump praises the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal so many times... We simply cannot accept this."

Talks for the deal started in April and continue now, barring a hiccup in August after acerbic remarks by Trump and his aides. The remarks included Trump's allegation at the UN that India and China are funding Russia's war in Ukraine by buying oil from it.

(with agency inputs)