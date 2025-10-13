After 'you are great' gift for PM Modi, Trump is back to tariff threat & India-Pak ceasefire claim

It was the 50th time, said some who've been keeping count, when US President Donald Trump claimed yet again that he got an India-Pakistan war, potentially nuclear, stopped back in May. He was on his way to Israel as part of his intervention for a ceasefire in Gaza. US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently have a personal equation while the two countries are engaged in some tough negotiations on trade. (AFP)

For Trump it was in line with the theme of the day — his peacemaking efforts — but it showed yet again his varied stances on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tariff threat redux comes just a couple of days after Trump sent Modi a framed photo of the two of them with a handwritten message: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great!”

He made the India-Pakistan remark while speaking to reporters as he took a flight on Sunday.

The question was about China's stance against the recent 100 per cent additional tariffs he's put on the country.

He replied: “We are taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, not only from China, from other countries. We become a wealthy country again. And the tariffs have given us diplomatic strength. They've given us negotiating strength.”

And then he meandered into India and Pakistan.

“I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. As an example, with India and with Pakistan, I said, 'If you guys want to fight a war — and you have nuclear weapons! — I'm going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100%, 150, and 200%.' (They said:) 'No, no, no, don't do that.' I said, 'I'm putting tariffs.' I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn't have tariffs, you could have never settled that war,” he added.