India 'cutting back completely' on Russian oil: Trump doubles down on claim

US president Donald Trump has once again claimed that India will be cutting back on its purchase of Russian oil. Trump's remarks come as the president marks his first Asia tour with the ASEAN summit. Trump has claimed that India will be cutting back its purchase of Russian oil, a claim India has denied (AP)

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, the Republican leader repeated his claim that New Delhi will be cutting its purchase of Russian oil.

Trade ties between India and the US have been strained due to high tariffs and New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. The oil trade with Russia led to Trump imposing a 50 percent tariff on India, while accusing it of "fuelling the war in Ukraine."

Responding to a query on whether Trump will discuss Russian pol purchase with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the US president said -

"I may be discussing it. You probably saw today, China is cutting back very substantially on the purchase of Russian oil, and India is cutting back completely, and we've done sanctions."