Congress' ‘good friend’ dig at PM Modi after Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday over the latter repeating his claim that he brokered the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in May this year. In an apparent reference to Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more.” (HT File Photo)

The US President repeated this claim in Japan during his ongoing tour in Asia, a clip of which Ramesh shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Keeping a count of how may times Trump has repeated the claim, Ramesh wrote, “So far he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land.”

“Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening,” he added.

In an apparent reference to Modi, the Congress leader wrote, “No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more.”