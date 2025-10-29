Congress' ‘good friend’ dig at PM Modi after Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday over the latter repeating his claim that he brokered the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in May this year.
The US President repeated this claim in Japan during his ongoing tour in Asia, a clip of which Ramesh shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Keeping a count of how may times Trump has repeated the claim, Ramesh wrote, “So far he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land.”
“Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening,” he added.
In an apparent reference to Modi, the Congress leader wrote, “No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more.”
In the clip shared by Ramesh, Trump is reiterating his claim that he used tariffs as a tool to stop several wars across the world. “If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down and they were going at it - two big nuclear powers ,” Trump said, before adding that he intervened and stopped the confrontation using trade as a tool.
Trump has, on several occasions, claimed that it was him who brokered a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan when both the countries were engaged in a four-day military confrontation from May 7-10 after India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror sites in Pakistan.
However, India has repeatedly rejected the claims even though Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump earlier this month for “saving millions of lives in South Asia” by stopping the war between India and Pakistan.
While addressing the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in Egypt, Sharif had said, “I would say that Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel peace prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contribution to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team.”