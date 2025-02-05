Donald Trump sends first batch of illegal immigrants to India | What we know so far

A US military transport aircraft carrying more than 100 deported Indian immigrants was set to land in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such flight to India under the second term of US President Donald Trump who has promised a significant crackdown that could impact hundreds or thousands of people. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived in Texas on February 3 to visit the southern border as President Donald Trump works to implement a hard-right agenda that includes boosting the US military presence to keep out illegal immigrants. (AFP)

A spokesperson at the US embassy in New Delhi said Washington is tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants. The action comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

Officials in Punjab separately confirmed they had been told of a C-17 military transport flight on its way to Amritsar, carrying deportees primarily from Punjab and neighbouring states. Local officials are preparing special reception arrangements at the airport to assist the returnees, said Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who will be at the airport when the plane lands.

A passenger manifest accessed by HT lists out 104 passengers, with a majority of the surnames being those of people from Gujarat. “Those who are from Gujrat would be sent to their state by air after verification of their records and credentials. As there are deportees from Haryana as well, they will be de-boarded in Amritsar along with Punjab natives,” a senior official said, asking not to be named.

Officials did not provide a region-wise breakup of the citizens being deported.

The deportation coincides with preparations for Modi’s February 13 White House visit, where immigration is expected to be a key topic. In their recent phone call after Trump took office, the two leaders discussed illegal immigration, with Trump saying the Indian leader would “do the right thing”.

Dhaliwal said he plans to meet India’s external affairs minister next week to discuss concerns about Punjabis living in the US, he added.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the state’s preparations following a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. “The chief minister said from the Punjab government’s side, we will receive our immigrants and set up counters there,” Yadav told reporters. “We are in touch with the Centre. As and when information comes, we will share.”

Many deportees had initially entered the US with valid work permits that later expired, while others used what’s locally known as the “donkey route” — illegal pathways that cost them substantial amounts of money, according to Dhaliwal, who urged Punjab residents to pursue legal migration options through proper education and skills development.

US authorities deported more than 1,100 Indian nationals between October 2023 and September 2024, reflecting what American officials describe as a “steady increase” in deportations. The last major deportation operation occurred on October 22, when about 100 Indian nationals were repatriated on a charter flight.

The US embassy spokesperson emphasised the administration’s stance: “ These actions send a clear message: Illegal migration is not worth the risk.”

An Indian official who asked not to be named said estimates by American authorities suggest there are close to 18,000 illegal immigrants from India in the US.

India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last month that India opposes illegal immigration due to its links to organised crime. “New Delhi will take back all Indians who have either over-stayed in the U.S. or are there without documentation,” Jaiswal said, adding that repatriation would occur only after nationality verification. Jaiswal said it would be “premature” to talk about the total number of illegal Indian immigrants in the US but said New Delhi “will take things forward” and facilitate the return of all such migrants.

The Pentagon has expanded its role in immigration enforcement, providing flights to deport more than 5,000 immigrants from various US detention centres. Previously, military aircraft have transported deportees to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

The first deportation flights carrying hundreds of undocumented migrants landed in Guatemala and Mexico on January 25, five days after Trump took oath.

Reuters reported that such military deportation flights are costly, with a recent flight to Guatemala estimated at $4,675 per migrant.

The use of military aircraft for deportations is part of Trump’s broader strategy of involving the US military in immigration enforcement, including deploying additional troops to the southern border with Mexico and using military bases to house migrants.

The upcoming Modi-Trump meeting is expected to cover a range of issues beyond immigration, including trade relations, defence cooperation, and regional security. Trump has emphasised the importance of India purchasing more US-made security equipment and moving toward what he terms a “fair trade relationship”.

US officials have expressed satisfaction with India’s collaboration, noting the October deportation flight was a “smooth operation” with “excellent cooperation from the government in India”.