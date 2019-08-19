Trump stresses ‘importance’ of reducing tensions with Pakistan in call with PM Modi

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:14 IST

US president Donald Trump conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “importance” of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region in a phone conversation during which they discussed regional developments and the US-India strategic partnership.

The two leader also discussed other issues in the their 30-minute phone call but there was no mention of President Trump’s July 22 offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute, affirming the issue has finally put to rest and the US is well and truly back to its decades-old position on India-Pakistan dispute: that it must be resolved bilaterally by the two countries.

“The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” the White House said in a readout of their phone conversation Monday.

“The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon,” the White House added.

Though no dates are known of their next meeting, they may the chance to meet when they are both in New York for the upcoming UN General Assembly meetings. No meetings are scheduled as of now, according to people familiar with the planning of the trip on the Indian side.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:19 IST