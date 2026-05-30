Trump's daughter Tiffany in India, visits Taj Mahal, Akshardham Temple with husband

US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump is currently on a personal visit to India, and visited historic places like Taj Mahal in Agra and the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

Tiffany Trump visits the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi along ith husband Michael Boulos(Swaminarayan Akshardham - New Delhi/ X)

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She was accompanied by her husband Michael Buolos and a few other friends. She posted pictures of her visit to the revered temple in Delhi on Friday, and visuals from this morning showed Michael and her visiting Taj Mahal.

The official handle of Akshardham Temple also commemorated the visit with a post on X. “A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage.✨” the handle wrote. “It was an honor to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi. 🙏”

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{{^usCountry}} US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor marked her visit with a post on social media. “Welcome to India!” he wrote, along with a picture showing him posing with the couple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor marked her visit with a post on social media. “Welcome to India!” he wrote, along with a picture showing him posing with the couple. {{/usCountry}}

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A day after visiting the temple in Delhi, the couple were seen at Agra's Taj Mahal this morning. According to a PTI report, they are expected to head to Jaisalmer after Agra.

Despite this being a private visit, police and administration have completed all necessary preparations in view of security requirements, officials revealed to PTI.

Who is Tiffany Trump?

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Tiffany is the fourth child of President Trump with his former wife Marla Maples. She has four half-siblings, namely, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Barron Trump from her father's other marriages, as per PEOPLE. She received a Juris degree from Georgetown University Law Centre in 2020 and married her husband, an American-Lebanese businessman on November 12, 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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