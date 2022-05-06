'Truth is…': Prashant Kishor jabs Nitish as Bihar CM says opinions don't matter

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday said the truth about Bihar was that even after 30 years of rule by Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav, the state continued to remain the poorest and most backward in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Kishor wrote in Hindi, “Nitish ji rightly said - the importance lay on truth. And the truth is that even after 30 years of Lalu-Nitish rule, Bihar is today the poorest and most backward state of the country. A new thinking and effort is needed to change Bihar and that is possible only with the collective effort of the people there.”

Kishor’s comment was in response to a latest war of words between him and the Bihar chief minister wherein the latter said that not everyone’s opinion mattered but truth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The famed poll strategist recently created a flutter in Bihar's political circles, days after he turned down an offer from the Congress to join the grand old party. Kishor said that a new thinking and effort were needed to bring about a change in the eastern state.

He said that it was time for him to go the “real masters – the people” to “better understand the issues and the path to “Jan Suraj”- people’s good governance”, adding the initiative would begin from Bihar.

When asked about the same by reporters, the Bihar chief minister said it was for all to see whether good work had been done in the state and only truth mattered.

A day ago, Kishor said he intended to create a platform of like-minded people named 'Jan Suraaj' aimed at transforming his home state Bihar. While he dismissed speculations of forming a new party, Kishor did not completely rule out the possibility of Jan Suraaj metamorphosing into a political outfit at a later stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he was in touch with "about 18,000 people" who shared his vision for Bihar and whom he will "try to meet personally", before launching a 3,000-km 'padyatra' (march) from Gandhi Ashram at Champaran on the Mahatma's birthday, October 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON