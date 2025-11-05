'Trying to provoke...': BJP responds to Rahul Gandhi's call for India's Gen-Z amid fresh ‘vote chori’ charge

Leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called on Indian Gen-Z to question the BJP-led NDA alliance after revealing fresh 'vote chori' charges on Wednesday. In response to the Congress MP's appeal, the BJP has accused Gandhi of "trying to provoke" the youth of the nation. Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi called on Indian Gen-Z to question the BJP-led NDA alliance after revealing fresh 'vote chori' charges on Wednesday. (ANI)

Just two days before the Bihar assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi where he laid out fresh allegations of vote theft in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

At the end of the presentation, referring to the recent Gen-Z led protests in Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries, Rahul Gandhi called on the youth to hold the Centre accountable.

“I want Gen-Z to take this seriously, because your future is being taken away from you. They are the one being stolen from,” he said at the start of his presentation, adding that "India’s Gen Z and youth have the power to restore our democracy with satya and ahimsa (truth and non-violence)".

BJP hits back In response to Gandhi's appeal, BJP leader and Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress MP of provoking the country's youth.

“Rahul Gandhi trying to provoke Gen Z, but youth of this country is wise and stands by PM Modi,” said Rijiju during a press conference on Wednesday.

The BJP leader added that the Congress should file a petition if they have found irregularities and approach the court.

“The games that Rahul Gandhi is playing in collusion with anti-India forces will never succeed,” Rijiju said further.