The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Lord Venkateshwara temple on Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, approved its annual budget for 2026-27 with an estimated revenue of ₹5,456.26 crore, chairman B R Naidu said on Saturday. TTD approves budget of over ₹5K-crore for FY2026-27

Speaking to reporters after the board meeting at Annamayya Bhavan, he said the TTD was expecting ₹1,880 crore from hundi collections, ₹1,205 crore from interest on bank deposits, ₹650 crore from prasadam sales, ₹310 crore from darshan ticket sales, ₹135 crore from service ticket sales and ₹175 crore from hair tonsuring sales.

Key expenditure heads include: ₹1,859 crore towards employees’ salaries and allowances, ₹974 crore for raw material purchases, ₹700 crore for fixed deposits and ₹475 crore for engineering works.

Naidu said the board has decided to allocate ₹118.89 crore for the development of TTD-run educational institutions. These proposals include establishment of digital classrooms, construction of additional hostel blocks, modernisation of kitchens and strengthening of infrastructure

The TTD trust board decided to introduce a new scheme called - “Srivari Mudupu Patram Scheme” on a pilot basis to facilitate devotees offering vows. Under the scheme, devotees can make payments via UPI at designated counters and receive a “Mudupu” (offering) receipt, which can be dropped in the hundi, instead of cash and coins. “This initiative aims to reduce the need to carry cash and coins,” Naidu said.

The TTD also granted approval for the construction of an additional anna prasadam complex and a state-of-the-art kitchen in Tirumala, with advanced technology.

“A donation of ₹100–120 crore has been proposed by Reliance Industries Limited for the project,” the chairman said.

The TTD trust board approved modifications to the SRIVANI Trust guidelines, relaxing certain norms to accommodate increasing construction costs of temple structures such as prakarams and Rajagopurams, said the chairman.

Plans are also underway for the construction of temples in Coimbatore, Guwahati, Belagavi and Patna, he said.

The board resolved to develop a dry Island to install a 108-foot Jambavantha statue at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Kadapa district at a cost of ₹20.17 crore.

Another important decision approved by the TTD trust board was to commence Aksharabhyasam (initiation into learning) programme titled Akshara Govindam at the Sri Vakulamatha Temple to promote literacy and traditional cultural practices.

In view of growing pilgrim inflow, the trust board approved several security upgrades, including deployment of 356 security personnel in Tirupati and 371 in Tirumala through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation; installation of X-ray baggage scanners and Door Frame Metal Detectors at Alipiri at a cost of ₹8 crore and establishment of a Command and Control Centre in Tirupati with an outlay of ₹10.75 crore to monitor security across TTD temples, guest houses, educational institutions and hospitals nationwide

Naidu also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals posting false or misleading content about Tirumala on social media or filming inappropriate reels that hurt devotees’ sentiments.