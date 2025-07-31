TTD bans filming reels in Tirumala, warns devotees of strict action

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday warned devotees against filming social media reels within the sacred temple premises. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) threatens to take strict action against filming reels for social media within temple premises.(PTI)

The temple body noted that some individuals were allegedly recording and uploading indecent and mischievous videos in front of the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple, disrupting the spiritual atmosphere.

"Some people have recently been filming videos (reels) performing mischievous acts in front of the Tirumala Temple and uploading them on social media, said an official press release from TTD.

Such acts not only hurt the sentiments of devotees but also violate the sanctity of the temple premises, said the press release.

The temple body further said that vigilance and security personnel would take strict legal action against those filming objectionable content.

The TTD board appealed to devotees to maintain the spiritual atmosphere and cooperate in preserving the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala temple.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.