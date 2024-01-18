close_game
close_game
News / India News / Video: TTE slaps passenger, hurls abuses in Barauni-Lucknow express; suspended

Video: TTE slaps passenger, hurls abuses in Barauni-Lucknow express; suspended

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 05:20 PM IST

The TTE, idenfied as Prakash, was seen continously slapping the passenger. He is also seen grabbing the passenger by the neck.

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was suspended on Thursday after he abused and slapped a passenger onboard the Barauni-Lucknow express for not having a ticket.

An inquiry has been initiated against the TTE. (Screengrab/Twitter)
An inquiry has been initiated against the TTE. (Screengrab/Twitter)

An inquiry has been initiated against the TTE.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Indian Railways told ANI, “A video surfaces on social media of TTE on Barauni-Lucknow express slapping a passenger. The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned.”

In a viral video, the TTE, identified as Prakash, was seen continuously slapping the passenger. He is also seen grabbing the passenger by the neck. He is seen trying to attack another passenger trying to make a video of the incident.

In another video, Prakash is seen hurling abuses on the passenger making a video. He is heard abusing the passenger and asking, “Media se ho?”

Posting the video on X, Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal said, “No matter how much we celebrate Vande Bharat, India's railways will improve only when the poor people of the country can travel comfortably and with dignity. Blood boils watching this video. Honorable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw please take cognizance of the matter and take strict action against this TC. Train Number – 15203.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On