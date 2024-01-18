Video: TTE slaps passenger, hurls abuses in Barauni-Lucknow express; suspended

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was suspended on Thursday after he abused and slapped a passenger onboard the Barauni-Lucknow express for not having a ticket. An inquiry has been initiated against the TTE. (Screengrab/Twitter)

The Indian Railways told ANI, “A video surfaces on social media of TTE on Barauni-Lucknow express slapping a passenger. The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned.”

In a viral video, the TTE, identified as Prakash, was seen continuously slapping the passenger. He is also seen grabbing the passenger by the neck. He is seen trying to attack another passenger trying to make a video of the incident.

In another video, Prakash is seen hurling abuses on the passenger making a video. He is heard abusing the passenger and asking, “Media se ho?”

Posting the video on X, Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal said, “No matter how much we celebrate Vande Bharat, India's railways will improve only when the poor people of the country can travel comfortably and with dignity. Blood boils watching this video. Honorable Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw please take cognizance of the matter and take strict action against this TC. Train Number – 15203.”