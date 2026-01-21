TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK rejoins NDA for 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran met Union minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Wednesday as his party rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state ahead of the assembly elections this year. TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK rejoins NDA (HT_PRINT/File)

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran said past differences should not be allowed to stand in the way of the party’s broader interests, as his party gets ready to rejoin the NDA.

Speaking during a press conference in Chennai, Dinakaran said, "With the larger objective in mind, we should not allow old issues to overshadow the party's interests, the welfare of Tamil Nadu, or push them aside. Making compromises for the common good does not weaken us."

"Likewise, as Amma's cadres, who serve as a unifying force, we will come together as one and stand firmly to ensure that Amma's rule returns to Tamil Nadu, that people's governance is restored, and that good governance prevails. That is our clear stand," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During the conference, Goyal said that they will “work together and defeat the anti-Bharat DMK alliance.”

“NDA alliance will provide good leadership, good governance and social justice for sisters and fathers of Tamil Nadu and good opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu. We will ensure that the Tamil language and culture go all over the world,” he said.

Tamil Nadu elections Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district on January 23, as the BJP steps up its campaign ahead of the assembly elections.

The NDA, led by the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, will aim to unseat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance.

The battle is set to become three-cornered after actor-turned-politician Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and sought the top post in the state.

Tamil Nadu is due to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2026.

