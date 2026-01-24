‘Tukde tukde’, ‘not a big part’: How BJP, Congress reacted to Tharoor skipping AICC meeting

Taking a dig at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor skipping the party meeting yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday said that the Congress party is in ‘tukde tukde’ mode and that it is divided into two parts. Poonawalla alleged that Congress is ‘angry’ on Tharoor because he kept the national interest above Rahul Gandhi's ‘lies’, wished LK Advani on his birthday and took a stand in favour of the nation. (PTI file photo)

“Once again, Congress is in Tukde Tukde mode - divided in 2 parts, just like in Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan or Rahul Congress vs Priyanka Congress,” news agency ANI reported, quoting Poonawalla, who alleged that the party's ministers have no confidence in the leaders

Tharoor skipped the AICC meeting in Delhi due to a prior commitment at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he spoke about his recent book ‘Sree Narayana Guru’, according to an ANI report.

Earlier in May 2025, the MP had faced criticism from leaders of other political parties for being a part of the multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor. The delegation travelled to several countries to put forward India's stance after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Poonawalla's claim Poonawalla alleged that Congress is ‘angry’ with Tharoor because he kept the national interest above Rahul Gandhi's ‘lies’, wished LK Advani on his birthday and took a stand in favour of the nation.

“They are so angry that they issued a fatwa against him. As a natural reaction, Dr Tharoor is also skipping the party events,” Poonawalla said.

Further elaborating on his claim, Poonawalla added that the ‘fight’ between Congress and Tharoor had crossed all limits and that it is sidelining and humiliating him.

Congress MP's sharp jibe at Rahul missing out on Tharoor Although Congress leaders have reiterated that there is “no difference of opinion” with Shashi Tharoor and the central leadership after the recent incidents, Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said that Tharoor is not a major part.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's omission of Tharoor's name at the Mahapanchayat in Kochi, Masood pressed on Gandhi's claim that Shashi Tharoor was not visible to him.

“Shashi Tharoor is not a big part. Nahi dikhe toh nahi dikhe, aisa kuch hai nahi,” which translates to ‘If he was not visible, he was not visible. There is nothing like that’, Masood told news agency ANI.