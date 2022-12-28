Tunisha Sharma’s last rites held, Sheezan Khan’s family attends

The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, was performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, as police continued with its probe and recorded the statements of 22 people in the case.

According to people aware of the developments, Sharma’s mortal remains were brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the actor’s body was taken to her Mira Road home and then to Bhayander crematorium ground for the last rites.

Besides her family and relatives, the last rites were also attended by the family of her co-star Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Sharma was found dead in the bathroom of the set of a television serial on Saturday. Khan, her former partner, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s mother. He was later remanded in police custody till December 28.

Waliv Police said they have so far recorded the statements of 22 people in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, police called another co-star Parth Zutshi and a female friend of Sharma, who was working with her and Khan, for questioning.

“We have recorded the statements of all relevant people who could either tell us whether Sharma was depressed before her suicide or knew anything about her relationship with the accused,” Kailas Barve, senior police inspector at Waliv police station, said.

“We cannot disclose any details about the evidence or contents of the statements. Parth, however, told us that Sharma seemed to be depressed a few days before the suicide,” an officer said, seeking anonymity.

The officer also said that Khan was non-cooperative during the probe.

“Khan is upset and breaks down every time we ask him any question about Sharma,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to the Maharashtra government, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged suicide.