Home / India News / Tushar Gandhi claims he was briefly detained on way to commemorate Quit India Day

Tushar Gandhi claims he was briefly detained on way to commemorate Quit India Day

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Aug 09, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Tushar Gandhi said the silent march at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on Quit India Day was seen as a ‘threat to law and order’.

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Wednesday claimed he was detained by the Mumbai Police as he left his house to commemorate the Quit India Day. He said he was detained at the Santa Cruz Police Station. “For the first time in the history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tushar Gandhi tweeted the march will take place as soon as he is allowed to leave the police station.
Tushar Gandhi tweeted the march will take place as soon as he is allowed to leave the police station.

While the cops have not yet issued a statement, Tushar Gandhi, in his reply to Twitter users, said the silent march to August Kranti Maidan was 'seen as a threat to law and order'.

“As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs (sic),” Tushar Gandhi tweeted from the police station.

Quit India Day is observed on August 9 every year commemorating the beginning of the Quit India Movement. The Congress on this day passed a resolution demanding the British to leave India. Tushar Gandhi is an author and activist, the son of Arun Manilal Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out