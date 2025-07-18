TV actress alleges acid attack threat in Kolkata, accused file counter-complaint

A police case was registered after a television actress alleged that she was molested and threatened with an acid attack in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata. A senior police officer confirmed that both the complaint and the counter-complaint have been formally lodged, and a thorough inquiry is being conducted.(PTI/Representative Image)

Although it was earlier reported that two persons had been arrested, police later clarified that no arrests have been made so far. In light of the counter-complaint, both parties have been summoned to the police station, where their statements are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident reportedly took place around 3.30 am on Wednesday.

According to the actress, she was returning home from a shoot when she stopped near the Krishna Glass Factory along with four friends for tea.

She claimed that two young men, apparently in an inebriated state, arrived in a car and began hurling obscene and vulgar abuses at her without any provocation.

"When we tried to reason with them calmly, they refused to listen. They tried to molest me and even threatened to throw acid on me. It was only when a police patrol vehicle arrived that the situation came under control," the actress told reporters.

Based on her complaint, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered.

