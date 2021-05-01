TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies of Covid-19, cremated in Kurukshetra

Television journalist Rohit Sardana, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), passed away in Delhi on Friday at the age of 40.

Sardana, who was an executive editor and TV news anchor with Aaj Tak of the India Today Group, is survived by his wife, two daughters and parents.

“We are all shocked by the death of our colleague and friend, Rohit Sardana. This incomparable loss cannot be expressed in words. We express our condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” Aaj Tak tweeted in Hindi.

Several political leaders took to social media to express grief over the journalist’s death. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress, and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted condolence messages on social media.

Sardana’s mortal remains were cremated at his hometown in Kurukshetra on Friday.

On April 24, he had tweeted saying that he has developed Covid symptoms and later a CT scan confirmed the infection. Haryana home minister Anil Vij, sports minister Sandeep Singh and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini attended the cremation.