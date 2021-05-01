IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies of Covid-19, cremated in Kurukshetra
Sardana, 41, died of cardiac arrest, days after he tested positive for the virus. (HT Photo)
Sardana, 41, died of cardiac arrest, days after he tested positive for the virus. (HT Photo)
india news

TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies of Covid-19, cremated in Kurukshetra

Senior television journalist and news anchor Rohit Sardana’s mortal remains were cremated at his hometown in Kurukshetra on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Television journalist Rohit Sardana, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), passed away in Delhi on Friday at the age of 40.

Sardana, who was an executive editor and TV news anchor with Aaj Tak of the India Today Group, is survived by his wife, two daughters and parents.

“We are all shocked by the death of our colleague and friend, Rohit Sardana. This incomparable loss cannot be expressed in words. We express our condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” Aaj Tak tweeted in Hindi.

Several political leaders took to social media to express grief over the journalist’s death. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress, and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted condolence messages on social media.

Sardana’s mortal remains were cremated at his hometown in Kurukshetra on Friday.

On April 24, he had tweeted saying that he has developed Covid symptoms and later a CT scan confirmed the infection. Haryana home minister Anil Vij, sports minister Sandeep Singh and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini attended the cremation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP