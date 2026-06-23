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TVK gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu to be launched on Sept 15

The government will allocate ₹755.83 crore for the gold ring scheme, which was one of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s poll promises

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 07:48 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Children born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals from June 22 onwards to families with permanent state residence will receive a one-gram gold ring under the Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam, the government said on Tuesday.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay will formally launch it on September 15. (ANI Video Grab)

The government will allocate 755.83 crore for the gold ring scheme, which was one of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s poll promises. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay will formally launch it on September 15, coinciding with former chief minister C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary.

“Children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, onwards will benefit under this scheme. The ‘Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam’ will be officially launched by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on September 15, 2026, on the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna, the former chief minister C N Annadurai,” an official release said.

“The government places the highest priority on improving maternal and child welfare,” it said.

Also Read:CM Vijay brings cinematic flair to TN assembly; ends speech with dramatic gesture that fans call ‘birthday treat’

 
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Home / India News / TVK gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu to be launched on Sept 15
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