TVK 'letter' to Congress amid alliance buzz; another player thrown into mix: What next for Vijay?

It has been two days since results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were announced. The clock is ticking in the southern state as despite a big debut, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has failed to cross the majority mark of 118.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay will potentially be the next CM of TN. (PTI)

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Speculation on the party's next steps are high, with Opposition Congress, DMK and the AIADMK's latest remarks adding to the alliance buzz.

A wrap-up of what is happening in Tamil Nadu, ahead of government formation:

TVK ‘letter’ to Congress: Buzz of a possible post-poll alliance intensified in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as Congress state in-charge Girish Chodankar confirmed that the party received a letter from the TVK. A day before, Congress MP KC Venugopal also said that Vijay's party reached out, seeking support. Follow live updates on Tamil Nadu government formation here.

Is AIADMK also backing TVK? With confirmation of a Congress-TVK alliance still awaited, the Opposition AIADMK was also thrown into the mix, with the party spokesperson's remarks generating buzz of another alliance. “The majority decision will be taken by the high command. If he has to turn the dream into reality, it has to come from Mr Vijay's side,” said spokesperson Kovai Sathyan when asked if the AIADMK would ally with the TVK.

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{{^usCountry}} More joinees in TVK soon? The possible decision to form an alliance with Vijay's party may not be unanimous within the AIADMK. DMK spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu told news agency ANI that the around 22 AIADMK legislators may be splitting from the party and joining the TVK. “I won't be surprised if AIADMK gives an unconditional offer to TVK to form the government," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More joinees in TVK soon? The possible decision to form an alliance with Vijay's party may not be unanimous within the AIADMK. DMK spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu told news agency ANI that the around 22 AIADMK legislators may be splitting from the party and joining the TVK. “I won't be surprised if AIADMK gives an unconditional offer to TVK to form the government," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Top TVK leader meets EPS: The AIADMK buzz has further intensified, with TVK General Secretary N Anand on Wednesday meeting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), as reported by ANI. Vijay could abandon the Congress in favour of the AIADMK which has significantly more seats, the report added. If the AIADMK collectively joins hands with the TVK, the figures would be enough to cross the 118 mark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top TVK leader meets EPS: The AIADMK buzz has further intensified, with TVK General Secretary N Anand on Wednesday meeting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), as reported by ANI. Vijay could abandon the Congress in favour of the AIADMK which has significantly more seats, the report added. If the AIADMK collectively joins hands with the TVK, the figures would be enough to cross the 118 mark. {{/usCountry}}

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Where to numbers stand? The TVK pulled a stunning show in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, winning 108 seats, and the ruling DMK could only secure 59, followed by AIADMK at 47 and Congress at five. The need for alliance has emerged because there is no party with an absolute majority. The TVK is around 10 legislators short from the 118 goal.

Also Read: Is TVK-Congress alliance enough for government formation in Tamil Nadu? Math explained

DMK's ‘backstabber’ dig at Congress: Hours after the Congress said that the TVK reached out, and hinted at backing the Vijay-led party, its ally DMK fumed, terming the Congress a “backstabber”. In an interview with NDTV, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said that Congress managed to win five seats on DMK's back or would have drawn a blank.

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Tamil Nadu oath-taking tomorrow: While there is no confirmation on the same, reports say the oath-taking of the new Tamil Nadu chief minister could take place on Thursday, May 7. Vijay is also expected to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar as part of the process for government formation today.

Which seat will Vijay leave? As per Election Commission rules, Vijay must vacate one of the two seats he won - Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. According to a PTI report, Vijay may leave the Tiruchirappalli East seat, which would further lower the TVK tally to 107.

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