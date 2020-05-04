e-paper
Home / India News / 3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara

3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara

india Updated: May 04, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Three jawans were killed in a daring double attack on the security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara and Budgam on Monday evening.

In Handwara, they attacked the Central reserve Police Force (CRPF), killing three. One jawan is reported to be critical. A militant was also killed.

In Budgam, the militants attacked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guarding a power station, injuring one jawan.

Senior officers have rushed to the spot.

The attack on forces comes close on the heels of the gunbattle in north’s Kashmir’s Handwara, during which an Indian Army colonel and four other security personnel were killed on Sunday.

