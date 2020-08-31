Twin murders rock Kerala on Onam, CPM and Congress trade charges

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:21 IST

The murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) activists allegedly by a group of Youth Congress workers late Sunday night on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram rocked Kerala on the harvest festival of Onam.

Police said Midhilaj (30) and Mohammad Haq (28) were waylaid and attacked with sharp-edged weapons when they were returning home on Sunday night. One person died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

The DFYI, which is the youth wing of the ruling CPI (M), alleged that the Youth Congress workers were behind the attack but the latter distanced itself from the twin murder.

State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran also said a tiff between two gangs led to the murder and the CPI(M) was busy blaming the Congress to divert attention from the sensational gold smuggling case which has cast its shadow on the government.

On Monday, angry DFYI activists clashed with Youth Congress workers at several places and the Kollam office of the district Congress committee was stoned. Five Youth Congress activists suffered injuries after their dharna site was attacked by DFYI workers in the state capital.

“It was a well planned murder. The Congress leadership will have to explain a lot why they carried out such brutal murders on Onam,” said CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

But the police said the area had witnessed minor clashes between two groups in the last two weeks and they suspect the latest incident was a sequel to this. The deceased were block-level leaders of the DYFI.

The CPI (M) observed Monday as a black day in protest.

The Youth Congress said its workers had no role in it and a turf war between two gangs led to killings.

“We condemn the murder in strongest terms. If anyone is involved, we will take strong action. We will not shield murderers like the CPI(M),” said Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambhil. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the killings.

According to the police, the attack took place around 11.30 pm when the deceased were returning home on their motorcycle. They were waylaid and attacked by a group of five people. The victims received more than 25 stab wounds. CCTV visuals from the area showed the deceased also resisted the attack and it continued for 15 minutes.

Thiruvananthapuram rural police superintendent B Ashokan said four people have been detained in connection with the murder. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the real motive behind the murder can be established only after investigation.