Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh seen feeding stray dog after quashed anticipatory bail

In the eye of the storm over the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, retired judge Giribala Singh was seen feeding stray dogs outside her Bhopal residence on Thursday, the morning after her anticipatory bail was quashed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, she can be seen laying out dog food at a tree opposite her house before stepping back into her residence.

Giribala Singh has been facing criticism over the death of Twisha Sharma, actor-model from Noida who was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.

Big setback for Giribala Singh In a legal setback for the retired judge, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her on May 15, three days after Twisha's death.

“In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent , the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80, 85, 3 of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed,” judge Devnarayan Mishra of the High Court noted in a 17-page order.

Besides quashing the anticipatory bail provided by the sessions court, this also allowed all applications filed in favour of cancelling Singh's bail.

Twisha's family lawyer welcomes move Senior Advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the victim's family, chipped in on the matter. “Finally justice is done in the Twisha case," he toldn news agency PTI.

“As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation.”

Earlier on the same day, a Bhopal Court had sent Sharma's husband Samarth Singh into the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation team, along with Samarth Singh, later arrived at Giribala Singh's house in Katara Hills area to further probe the case.