Twist in Gurugram acid attack: Woman says ex-boyfriend hit her head thrice with iron rod before targeting wrong victim

The acid attack case at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital took a turn, with a 20-year-old woman alleging that the attacker was her former boyfriend who may have mistakenly targeted another woman while trying to attack her. The woman claimed the man had assaulted her earlier in the day and later came looking for her at the hospital, where another woman was injured in the acid attack. Gurugram police are investigating whether the suspect intended to attack the younger woman but ended up targeting the wrong person. (PTI)

According to the woman, a resident of Nuh who was visiting her maternal aunt in Subhash Nagar, Sector 5, the man reached there around 5 pm on Sunday and attacked her, HT earlier reported.

'Hit me thrice with rod' “My former boyfriend also reached there and assaulted me at 5 pm. He hit me thrice in the head with a rod, injuring me,” she said. She added that her family rushed her to the Civil Hospital for treatment, but the man and his wife later arrived there searching for her. “It is probably my former boyfriend who threw acid on another woman as we were wearing similar clothes,” she alleged.

Police said the acid attack took place between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm on Sunday at the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10. A man threw acid on a 32-year-old woman from behind and fled, officials said. The victim suffered injuries on her shoulder, neck, cheek and arms and was later referred to PGIMS Rohtak for further treatment.

Earlier, the suspect had allegedly followed the younger woman from Nuh to Gurugram and insisted that she meet him. The two had a fight during which he assaulted her, after which she was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Around 8:30 pm, the man reached the hospital and threw acid before escaping.

Gurugram police said they are examining whether the suspect had intended to target the younger woman or the injured victim. CCTV footage from the hospital is being analysed and statements of the woman and her family will be recorded as part of the investigation, officials said.