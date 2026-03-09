Stalker throws acid on woman at Gurugram Civil Hospital, injures unrelated patient

Gurugram The woman suffered injuries to her shoulder, neck, cheek and arms, officials said.

A stalker threw acid at a 32-year-old woman on the premises of the Gurugram Civil Hospital in Sector 10 on Sunday night, mistaking the victim for his ex-girlfriend, and critically injuring the victim, police said. The injured woman has been referred to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment, doctors at the hospital said.

According to the police, the attack took place between 8.15pm and 8.30pm, at the hospital’s emergency ward.The woman was attacked from behind, they said.

The victim said that she didn’t know who the attacker was. “My condition is serious. The suspect suddenly came from behind and fled after throwing acid on me. I could not see his face,” she said.

Dr Lokveer Singh, principal medical officer of the Gurugram Civil Hospital, said that the injured victim has been referred to PGIMS Rohtak. “Immediate treatment was provided to her soon after the attack. The suspect had managed to flee from the spot. We had immediately alerted the police control room,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old woman who was reportedly being stalked by the 24-year-old man, alleged that she was the target of the attack. She said she was from Nuh and was visiting her maternal aunt in Subhash Nagar, Sector 5, on Sunday evening.

“My former boyfriend also reached there and assaulted me at 5pm. He hit me thrice in the head with a rod, injuring me,” she said.

“My family members rushed me to the Civil Hospital for treatment, when he and his wife reached there and were searching for me. It is probably my former boyfriend who threw acid on another woman as we were wearing similar clothes,” she said.

She said that she suffered multiple stitches to her head from the assault. “I had stopped taking to my boyfriend when I came to know that he was married. He had started uploading my obscene pictures on social media platforms, for which I had filed police complaint and his profiles were deleted. He was angry with me for approaching police,” she said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that a team from the Sector 10 police station was immediately deployed at the hospital. “Investigation was on to ascertain if the suspect actually wanted to target the victim or the other woman who was injured in the assault. He will be arrested soon,” he said.