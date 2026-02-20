From April, acid attack victims to get ₹10K monthly assistance in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has informed the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that acid attack victims in the city will receive a lifetime monthly pension of ₹10,000 from April 1. A notification in this regard was placed on record by the UT on Thursday before the HC. The Chandigarh administration has informed the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that acid attack victims in the city will receive a lifetime monthly pension of ₹10,000 from April 1. A notification in this regard was placed on record by the UT on Thursday before the HC. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate HC Arora against the UT administration in March last year. Arora had alleged that in a PIL filed by him, UT administration had undertaken to pay monthly financial assistance to acid attack victims at the rate it is paid by Punjab and Haryana, but it did not keep its promise while Punjab was paying a monthly pension of ₹10,000 since 2016.

As per the notification it would be solely granted to the victim and would not be transferable under any circumstances. As per the norms, the victims’ guardian/ family member may submit an application to the department of social welfare, women and child development. The applicant will have to submit some documents along with the application, including, disability certificate, copy of FIR/ complaint, Aadhaar card and a document for residence proof. UT has further told the court that this pension will be over and above the other financial assistance provided to such victims. In view of this, the court has disposed of the plea.