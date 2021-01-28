Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
New Delhi: Microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday took down at least 500 accounts for “spam and platform manipulation”, as the fall out of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent in Delhi on Tuesday.
“We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm and by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
The suspendedaccounts included those that called for a separate Sikh state Khalistan. According to the protesting farmers, Twitter had taken down accounts linked to “Sikh/Punjabi news analysis sites, activists, local organisations and Sikh magazines”. These include Sikhsiyasat, Isamvad, Sikhsahadat, Sikhpakh, Panthsj, Malwasikhjatha, Iamparmjit and Kisaanvichaar.
“The accounts that have been removed arbitrarily,” said Bhupendra Choudhary, of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana. “The government is suppressing those who are raising their voice against the government. Many people have said we were writing about farmers and our accounts have been suspended. Twitter should take action against those inciting violence, but be transparent about it. There are people saying they have been wronged. “
The spokesperson added that the decision was taken using a “combination of technology and human review” and that “Twitter worked at scale and took action judiciously and impartially on hundreds of accounts .... regardless of their political beliefs, background and affiliations”.
“We have also applied labels to Tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy. We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules,” the spokesperson added. Twitter did not divulge details of the accounts that were suspended.
The people whose accounts have been suspended can file an appeal with Twitter.
People familiar with the matter, however, denied that the accounts were linked to any particular group. “It should not be linked or seen in the context of any particular group. To state explicitly, this action is not only limited to accounts that may be linked to the conversation about Khalistan,” a person familiar with the matter said.
Twitter’s labelling policy include three categories -- synthetic and manipulated media, civic integrity and Covid-19 misinformation. The policy faced severe criticism after the microblogging site banned former US President Donald Trump. Trump’s account was labelled for violating the civic integrity policy and was eventually taken down.
Thousands of farmers drove tractors from the borders of Delhi into the city for a massive tractor rally on Tuesday. Authorities say they defied police orders and turned towards important institutions in the centre of Delhi, creating a security nightmare on Republic Day.
They hoisted Sikh religious flags atop the Red Fort from where the Prime Minister delivers his Independence Day speech. Riot police beat protestors with batons and fired tear gas to scatter mobs at several places in Delhi. In return, the protesters tried to run down policemen with their tractors.
Asia Pacific Director at Access Now Raman Chima said that the decision was not transparent, clear and effective. “There is a large amount of content that seems to be taken down by Twitter, lately,” Chima said. “However, there is a genuine lack of transparency with respect to the content that was taken down and later labelled. Some of the content is still unavailable. There are examples, including instances of people calling for violence against protesters, that were only taken down after reports were sent to the Twitter by the media. Twitter’s lack of willingness to talk about the action they have taken is also in direct contradiction with action taken in the US.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28
- Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for judicial appointments, says SC
- An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that all endeavours should be made to ensure appointments come through in a time-bound manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari
- The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
- Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit
- Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs
- Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats
- As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
- The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox