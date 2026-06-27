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Two 12-year-olds killed, eight injured as house roof collapses in Lucknow

The accident happened on Friday as people were being served drinks from the roof of the house during Muharram procession

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 11:35 am IST
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Two 12-year-old boys were killed and eight others injured after a portion of a house's roof collapsed in Lucknow, police said on Saturday.

Two 12-year-old boys were killed and eight others injured after portion of a house's roof collapsed in Lucknow during Muharram celebrations(Representational/ Pexel)

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday in Mohalla Pakhariya in Mohana under the Itaunja police station limits, when people were being served drinks from the roof of the house during Muharram procession. The structure suddenly gave way, trapping several people beneath the debris, according to a police statement.

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The police rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured to the 100-bed Joint Hospital in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT).

Doctors declared two boys- Ali (12), son of Kasim, and Armaan (12), son of Imran, both residents of Mohana- dead during treatment.

Senior police officers reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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