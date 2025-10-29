The National Security Guard (NSG) and other agencies have conducted at least two counter-terror mock drills over the last two months at the Kartavya Bhawan, which houses several Central government ministries. NSG also carried out 3D mapping of the ministry buildings there, officials aware of the matter said, adding that this will help the force in dealing with a situation such as terror attacks, especially those involving hostages. Two anti-terror drills by NSG at Kartavya Bhawan in two months

The most recent drill was conducted on October 25 and 26, according to officials. The complex in Central Delhi will be one of the tightly guarded zones across the national Capital with the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) set to shift to the Sewa Tirth 1 complex soon.

“The Cabinet Secretariat has already shifted to Sewa Tirth 2. The Cabinet Secretary has started working from this building. The NSA’s office will shift to Sewa Tirth 3, and the PMO will move to Sewa Tirth 1. The home and other ministries have shifted to the Karvavya Bhawan. At least two counter-hijacking drills by the NSG and multiple fire rescue drills have already happened in the Kartavya Bhawana in the last two months,” an official said.

A second official aware of NSG’s 3D mapping exercise said that after Operation Sindoor, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had directed the federal contingency force to map significant structures with high threat. Based on the mapping exercise, NSG identifies the spots/sites where their commandos can land from choppers, come down on parachutes, or enter the buildings during a terror attack.

A demonstration of NSG commandos jumping from choppers, parachuting from the air, and rappelling or climbing from the walls of buildings while firing at targets or securing hostages was also shown to Union home minister Amit Shah on October 10 at NSG’s Manesar campus.

“The 3D mapping of over 50 vital installations across the country is complete. This includes temples in Jammu&Kashmir, which were identified in the list as vulnerable. The 3D mapping process involves a complete 3D map of the structure, including its measurements, openings, and shafts. The places were identified by the intelligence bureau and home ministry, after which the mapping process was started in May,” the second official added.